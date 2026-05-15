/Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Netflix announces ‘Raw & Undekha’ revenge version in US and Canada: What about India?

Good news for all, Dhurandhar fans out there. Starring Ranveer Singh, the action-thriller is coming soon on Netflix, but not in India. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the blockbuster movie, which released in theatres on March 19, has completed its eight-week window on the big screen and is set to a OTT platform.

What's even more thrilling is that the OTT version will feature three extra minutes

Dhurandhar on Netflix: International cut to feature 3 extra minutes

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Released under the title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Unseen), the movie will be available to watch in the US and Canada.

Days after a screengrab of the movie's announcement on the streaming app went viral, Netflix US's social media account also made the announcement. However, the announcement doesn't verify the release date. But according to a viral screengrab from the platform, the movie will be available on May 14.

Sharing the poster, they wrote,''DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE (Raw & Undekha) is coming to Netflix in the US & Canada tomorrow.''

Netflix has announced the film’s OTT debut on the platform, featuring both a new title and an extended runtime. According to a screengrab circulating online, the streaming version runs 3 hours and 52 minutes, three minutes longer than the theatrical cut of 3 hours and 49 minutes.

‘’Driven by personal tragedy, Hamza dives deeper into his deep-cover mission to ruin Pakistan's criminal underworld in this unseen sequel to Dhurandhar,'' reads the description of the movie on the screengrab of the platform, which has gone viral.



Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT: When is it releasing in India?

In India, the movie will arrive on Jio Hotstar. As of now, the platform has not made any official announcement. But as per reports, the movie will be made available on the platform soon.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Story, box office, case and more

Revolving around Hamza Ali Mazai, who in the second part has become the King of Lyari after he cleverly planned the murder of Rehman Dakait and sidelined Uzair Baloch. As he has grown bigger in the town, he faces more challenges with a single mission: to avenge all the terrorist attacks that happened in his country from Pakistan and find out what they are planning next. Not only this, but the movie also features Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and how he became an undercover agent.

Released on March 19, the movie has earned outstanding numbers at the box office, shattering all records. As per Sachnilk, the movie has earned Rs 1796 crore globally, and soon it will touch the mark of Rs 1800 crore as it's running in the theatres.