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  • /New Friday OTT releases (May 15, 2026): Kartavya, Inspector Avinash, The WONDERfools- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT releases (May 15, 2026): Kartavya, Inspector Avinash, The WONDERfools- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 15, 2026, 24:57 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 24:57 IST

OTT releases this Friday are set to make the upcoming weekend exciting with a diverse lineup of new content. From Kartavya to Inspector Avinash and The Crash, the lineup offers a range of genres, ensuring there’s something for every viewer.

New Friday OTT releases (May 15, 2026)
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New Friday OTT releases (May 15, 2026)

This Friday's OTT releases bring a fresh wave of entertainment to the streaming platforms. From highly anticipated films like Kartavya to gripping thrillers like The Crash, Inspector Avinash Season 2, and more. For the upcoming weekend, viewers can rely on the list below and update their watchlist with this binge-worthy content.

Kartavya
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Kartavya

Where to watch: Netflix

The gritty thriller centres on Saif Ali Khan as Pawan Malik, an honest SHO at Jhamli Thana. The movie explores his chaotic life, where one unforeseen disaster after another comes and leaves him consistently entangled.

Exam
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Exam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a Tamil crime thriller which follows a determined young woman with a mysterious past who decides to infiltrate a dangerous, high-stakes paper-leak network within the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) system.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
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Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

Where to watch: Netflix

The drama returns with Berlin, who is on the verge of a new heist. The narrative follows his master plan of turning an ambitious duke into the victim of his own plan to steal a Da Vinci masterpiece.

Inspector Avinash Season 2
5 / 7
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Inspector Avinash Season 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The crime-thriller series stars Randeep Hooda as super-cop Avinash Mishra, who explores his life while tackling a massive weapons cartel operated by a gang lord named Sheikh.

The WONDERfools
6 / 7
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The WONDERfools

Where to watch: Netflix

It is the superhero K-drama, directed by Yoo In-sik, which features Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo. The story is set in 1999, showcasing a group of awkward townies from Haeseong City, who unexpectedly gain superpowers and team up to fight off the villains threatening their city.

The Crash
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Crash

Where to watch: Netflix

The crime documentary directed by Gareth Johnson explores the shocking 2023 Mackenzie Shirilla case. It showcases the investigation of a fatal, high-speed car crash that killed two teenagers, whether it was an accident or a deliberate murder.

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New Friday OTT releases (May 15, 2026): Kartavya, Inspector Avinash, The WONDERfools- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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New Friday OTT releases (May 15, 2026): Kartavya, Inspector Avinash, The WONDERfools- Watch 6 movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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