/Dhurandhar 2 to Bhooth Bangla: Highest grossing Hindi films of 2026 so far

There have been several films that have released so far in 2026 from Dhurandhar 2 to Bhooth Bangla, but not all of them were successful at the box office. Here's a look at the highest-grossing Hindi films of this year so far.
We have already crossed half of 2026, and this year has given us several memorable films. From war dramas to horror comedies, there was something for everyone on the big screen. But you know how many actually performed well at the box office? Dhurandhar 2 to Bhooth Bangla, here's a look at the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 so far.
This film broke several records from previous years. Starring Ranveer Singh, the sequel follows an undercover intelligence officer, Hamza Ali Mazari, as he goes deeper into Pakistan's criminal and political underworld. The cast also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Mounted on a big budget, the film collected ₹1,149.30 crore India net, ₹1,375.39 crore India gross, and ₹1,813.39 crore worldwide gross in 104 days, as per Sacnilk.
A long-awaited sequel to the 1997 classic Border is another successful film of 2026. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama stars Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa playing key roles. The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and reportedly earned ₹329.43 crore India net, ₹392.94 crore India gross, and ₹450.19 crore worldwide gross during its 159-day theatrical run.
After a long time, Akshay Kumar reunited with director Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu. The story revolves around a man who inherits an old mansion and plans his sister's wedding there, only to discover its unsettling past. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹182.36 crore India net, ₹215.91 crore India gross, and ₹270.91 crore worldwide gross over 75 days in cinemas.
Released in June, Cocktail 2 is the sequel to the beloved romantic comedy franchise. Led by Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the film directed by Homi Adajania. The sequel explores complicated relationships. According to a report by Sacnilk, within 12 days, the film collected ₹84.90 crore India net, ₹101.32 crore India gross, and ₹129.42 crore worldwide gross.
Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo is a blend of romance, crime and action. Starring Shahid Kapoor as gangster-informer Ustara and Triptii Dimri as Afsha, the film draws inspiration from the lives of underworld figures featured in Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah and Avinash Tiwary are also playing key roles in the film. The film reportedly finished with ₹72.99 crore India net, ₹86.06 crore India gross, and ₹110.81 crore worldwide gross across 138 days.
This is the third installment of the Welcome franchise. With one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts, which includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, and so on, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan. Despite being early in its theatrical run, the film has already collected ₹72.25 crore India net, ₹86.53 crore India gross, and ₹106.48 crore worldwide gross in just 5 days.