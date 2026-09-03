/Katy Perry opens up about Orlando Bloom split, calls Justin Trudeau ‘Love of my life’

Katy Perry has rarely been this candid about what happened after her relationship with Orlando Bloom came to an end. While the singer was travelling the world for her Lifetimes Tour, she was also dealing with heartbreak away from the people closest to her. Now, she is sharing how that difficult chapter eventually introduced her to Justin Trudeau.

Katy Perry on her breakup with Orlando Bloom and relationship with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has offered a rare glimpse into the emotional period surrounding her separation from Orlando Bloom. The singer and actor, who share daughter Daisy Dove, ended their relationship in June 2025 after nearly nine years together. In an interaction with PEOPLE, while promoting her concert film

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Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris, Perry recalled how difficult that period was for her.

Also Read: Katy Perry breaks down in tears during first performance after Orlando Bloom split

She said, "I learned how to step back into my purpose. And I got the greatest gift from this tour. I do have to meet the love of my life. No. 10 just says, ‘True Love'. And I think that’s where we’re at."

During the world premiere of her concert film at the Tribeca Film Festival this past June, Perry called 2025 “one of the hardest years of my life.” “I went through a f**k ton,” she said at the time. “And there were days that were really, really, really hard. And I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, a promise to my daughter, and a promise to myself.”

Also Read: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make their first public appearance together as they confirm their relationship

Katy Perry's relationship timeline with Orlando Bloom and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating after connecting at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day in 2019 with a flower-shaped ruby and diamond ring. The duo welcomes their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020. The news of parting ways broke out in June 2025 after Orlando attended an event solo while Katy was on tour.

After her split from Orlando Bloom, the Fireworks hitmaker and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began dating in July 2025 and have since gone public as a high-profile couple. They were first spotted on a dinner date in Montreal in July 2025, followed by public appearances in Paris and going Instagram official in December 2025 during a trip to Japan.