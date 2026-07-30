/Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's sunscreen moment goes viral on social media, netizens call it, 'boyfriend duties'

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's love is all over social media, and the most recent moment that had the entire internet talking is about the sunscreen moment. The couple is currently enjoying their time off in the South of France, and recently, they were photographed on a boat ride with a group of friends.

Now, several photos of the couple have gone viral, with the former Canadian prime minister seen applying sunscreen on his girlfriend's chest. The moment has taken social media by storm.

Katy and Justin always manage to trigger conversation with their PDA and romance. But this time, the photos of Trudeau that have gone viral are not at all what the followers and fans of the couple expected.

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In the picture, Justin is seen applying sunscreen on Katy's chest and shoulders as she is seen holding her top. They are clicked on a yacht with other friends.

As photos of the couple's intimate moment go viral, netizens started reacting to the pictures.

One user wrote,''The way Justin Trudeau applies sunscreen to Katy Perry..''

Another user wrote,''Man in love >>''

However, many X users joked about how he was applying the sunscreen. Meanwhile, others also pointed out that he is on a pension and is living on taxpayers' money. But some also pointed out that privacy matters to them, and capturing them is not right.

One user wrote,''Can't believe he was Canadian Prime Minister. Btw, privacy matters; such things should not be posted.''

For the sunny day outing, the couple is dressed in a casual way. The Roar singer wore a mini sea-green dress. She accessorised her dress with sunglasses and earrings. Meanwhile, Justin wore a dark green shirt with beige pants.

Justin and Katy's sunny day outing comes days after they got attention with their FIFA World Cup 2026 match appearance. This made headlines after Canadian football fans questioned their former PM's appearance at the United States vs. Paraguay match, instead of watching Canada play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

As the backlash grew, Trudeau addressed it, saying that he was simply fulfilling his boyfriend duties.

Reacting to the news, he wrote that “sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call,”

In June, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City.