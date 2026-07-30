/Amy Winehouse's father Mitch ordered to pay $2.7 million in failed memorabilia lawsuit

British singer Amy Winehouse, known for her tracks including Rehab, Back to Black and Valerie, is still grabbing headlines years after her death. A report has surfaced that a court has ordered the late singer's father, Mitch Winehouse, to pay $2.7 million.

Details of Amy Winehouse's father ordered to pary $2.7 million

Mitch Winehouse has claimed the close friends of the late singer Amy, Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay had sold off numerous of her personal items in auctions across the US between 2021 and 2023 without telling him, as per the reports of BBC, Sky News and The Telegraph.

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According to court documents from April, Mitch had also been in independent communication with Darren Julien, the head of Julien’s Auctions, which handled the sale. In addition, he had allegedly sent several press releases ahead of the auction and was made aware of the Grammy Museum’s inventory, including which items would be given to the museum.

The report suggests that Justice Clarke found that Mitch was “prone to aggressive reactions to perceived wrongs” and had been aware of the intended auction the entire time. The court ordered him to pay £569,330, or $760,533.79, to Parry, and £394,521, or $527,016.93 to Gourlay in installments within two weeks, according to the BBC and Sky News.

All about Amy Winehouse

Born to a Jewish family in Enfield, London, Amy Winehouse grew up in a jazz-influenced household. She skyrocketed to fame as a result of the critically acclaimed multiple Grammy Award-winning album Back to Black, released in 2006.