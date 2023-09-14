Amy Winehouse's ex-husband reflects on their relationship: It's devastating she's not here

Blake Fielder-Civil, the former husband of the late singer Amy Winehouse, has shared insights into their tumultuous relationship and expressed what he would change if given the opportunity to rewrite their history. He was speaking on a recent interview on Good Morning Britain.

The 41-year-old Fielder-Civil and Amy Winehouse first crossed paths in 2005 in a London pub, sparking a relationship that lasted on and off for six years. They eventually tied the knot in 2007 but divorced just two years later in 2009. Tragically, Amy Winehouse passed away from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 shortly after their divorce.

Appearing on the show to mark what would have been Amy's 40th birthday, Fielder-Civil faced tough questions from hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard. He openly admitted that during their time together, he was a "20-year-old drug addict," shedding light on the personal struggles they both faced.

Reflecting on his past with Amy, Fielder-Civil revealed the changes he would make if he could go back in time. He acknowledged that he had experimented with heroin before Amy, but he added that he did not anticipate the tragic turn of events that would follow. He expressed his belief that no one who loved Amy, including her family and friends, would have wanted such an outcome. He also suggested that Amy herself wouldn't have wished for him to bear the burden he has carried for over a decade.

During the interview, Fielder-Civil admitted the profound void left by Amy's absence, saying, "It's devastating she's not here. I think about her a lot." He shed light on some of the factors that contributed to the rocky nature of their relationship, including the challenges of fame at a young age and the rapid pace at which their lives changed.

