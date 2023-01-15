Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back To Black': First look of Marisa Abela as late singer

The much-anticipated first-look poster of Amy Winehouse's biopic 'Back To Black' is finally out! A picture of Marisa Abela as the English singer-songwriter has been released online by the makers. And, according to fans, the 26-year-old looks like the spitting image of the late singer.

Abela, who has previously appeared in 'Industry' and 'COBRA', will begin filming the biography next week. Taylor-Johnson, the biopic's director, shared the first look on his official Instagram handle on Saturday and wrote, "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!"

The snap shows the actress rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. Check out the post below!

First look at Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson's Amy Winehouse biopic ‘BACK TO BLACK’. pic.twitter.com/BvlcWz9cnR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 13, 2023

Later, Abela shared a series of photos on her Instagram feed to mark the beginning of her journey as Amy Winehouse. In the caption, she wrote, "'And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain't burnin down,' I love you, Amy. (sic)"

Check it out below!

The upcoming biopic will chronicle the late Grammy winner's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame," according to a press release.

Taylor-Johnson, who helmed the first instalment of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise, confirmed in July that she will be directing 'Back to Black', which is named after Winehouse's second and final studio album.

"This is a dream movie to helm," the filmmaker wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. "I'm ready, let's go… #amywinehouse #backtoblack."