Shah Rukh Khan reaches Dubai to witness Burj Khalifa lit up with 'Pathaan' trailer

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan was elated to see his fans in Dubai watch 'Pathaan's trailer at the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, on Saturday. Videos of the star's reaction have taken social media by storm. He grooved to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song and also did his iconic signature pose for his fans.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. And, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

In the two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer, SRK and Deepika are seen as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning an attack in India.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer online and it received massive responses from the fans. Check out the trailer below!

SRK jetted off to UAE a few days ago for the International League T20, organised by Emirates Cricket Board. Pictures and videos of him from the opening ceremony arrived on social media on Friday. At the stadium, the actor shook hands with fans in the audience, blew kisses, waved and went on to treat them to his iconic dialogue from the upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

After 'Pathaan', the actor will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.

