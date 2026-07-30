Cardi B is talking about the extra things that she had done to enhance her body, and now, the rapper has shared that she has undergone a procedure to reduce those surgeries. The rapper, who is raw and never thinks twice about sharing and giving her reactions, recently during an Instagram Live, she revealed that the butt injections were reduced.

The WAP rapper has gone through several surgeries since she catapulted to fame, and has done quite a bit of cosmetic work. However, now, she's finally talking about the things that have long been discussed.



Cardi B on getting butt injections dissolved

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Cardi B has undergone the knife. But this time it was to reduce the enhanced work done on her butt. When she was 21 years old, the rapper got biopolymer injections, silicone-based fillers, which were not approved by the FDA.

However, now, the rapper has shared that she underwent surgery in January 2024, when she had the injections “reduced.”

During her interactions on Instagram Live, the 33-year-old rapper talked about the chat around her appearance. In a clip, Cardi shared, “A lot of y’all keep telling me to go get my ass reduced,” Cardi began. “I don’t need to go get my ass reduced, news flash, I did get my ass reduced.”

Talking further, the rapper explained, “can’t just go and lipo my butt because my skin is like kinda loose,” adding “that’s why my ass shakes so much.”

“So if I just go and get a lipo reduction, that is the easy way, my ass could drop,” Cardi continued.

“So I would have to cut myself. And I’m not cutting myself,” Cardi explained. “I’m not sitting down for four months. I’m outside, like I said. I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin.”

In one of the most honest conversation, she said, “I’m very, very honest.''

“First of all, I got two lipos and one ass reduction.” she shared.

So for those who are not able to understand, lipo refers to the surgery that is done to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the stomach, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Cardi B on getting plastic surgeries

These cosmetic corrections, or enhancements, we say, are something that the rapper sees as a personal preference.

Speaking on the Jason Lee podcast, the rapper said,'“People will be assuming that when you do surgery, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that’s just not the truth.”