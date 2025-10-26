/Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make their first public appearance together as they confirm their relationship

It is now confirmed. Weeks after they were caught indulging in PDA on a yacht, popstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have made their first public appearance together as a couple. As Katy turned 41 on October 25, she stepped out with Trudeau in Paris on Saturday night to celebrate her birthday.

According to a report in TMZ, Katy and Justin Trudeau attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris. The couple exited the venue holding hands and smiling at the paparazzi stationed outside, thus confirming weeks of speculation around the new romance.

As the couple were on their way out, a fan wished Katy on her birthday and gave her a rose. Justin escorted Katy to their car and then followed her.

Katy looked gorgeous in a red dress while Justin wore a black suit for the occasion.

About Katy and Justin's dating rumours

Just a few days back, photos of Katy and Justin cosying up on the singer’s yacht off the California coast of Santa Barbara had emerged online.

Later, during her concert in London, a fan got on one knee and asked her to marry him. Katy replied, “I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago.” She was seen with Justin on the yacht two days before her performance.

She had said during the concert, “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

Katy was earlier in a relationship with Orlando Bloom and the couple share a daughter.

About Katy's relationship with Orlando Bloom, their split

Katy and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in July 2025. The couple had first started dating in 2016, welcomed their daughter in 2019 and announced their engagement the same year. “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” reps for the former couple said in a joint statement to Page Six.

Katy was also married to British comedian Russell Brand from October 2010- December 2011.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect," it added.