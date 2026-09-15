/Emmys 2026: Sally Field makes history at 79, takes aim at Paramount-Warner Bros merger

Sally Field won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2026 Emmy Awards. This marks another milestone in her six-decade career, and the actor was recognised for her performance as Tova Sullivan in Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures. With this award, Field, 79, becomes the oldest performer to win the category.

Previously, the record was held by Jessica Tandy, who won the same award for Foxfire. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

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Sally Field wins Emmy

This marks the actress' fourth Emmy victory from 10 nominations. She previously won for Sybil in 1977, ER in 2001 and Brothers & Sisters in 2007.

In Remarkably Bright Creatures, she plays Tova Sullivan, a widowed woman who works night shifts at an aquarium and develops an unlikely connection with Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus.

The film also features Lewis Pullman, and Alfred Molina provides the voice of Marcellus.

Field appeared surprised when her name was announced and said, "Wow, wow. This is not supposed to happen.”

She also spoke warmly about the project and said “I love this project from page one.”

Field's Emmys speech

After accepting the trophy, she said, "I have been so grateful and so proud to be a part of this community, the arts, for 62 years or something. With art, we matter. Our voices matter. Our diversity, our unique storytelling matters."

Field then added, “We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged.”

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Many connected her comments to the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal has already sparked discussion within Hollywood over consolidation and how it would impact the creative community.

Field also used the stage to acknowledge Canada, where Remarkably Bright Creatures was filmed. "Blessed Canada! Our neighbors, our friends,” Field said.