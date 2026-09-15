/She looked like a Ferrero Rocher! Meg Stalter paints herself gold and dresses as Emmy trophy, netizens divided

"I don't need an Emmy. Because I am an Emmy." We aren't, but Hacks star Meg Stalter seemingly hinted at just that with her choice of outfit at the 78th Emmys. Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, this was her first Emmy nomination.

To make it memorable, she decided to turn her sartorial choice into a statement. Bringing Grammy or even Met Gala vibes to the Emmys, Stalter was dressed head-to-toe as a life-size Emmy Award. And she surely worked on the detailing; she had golden wings and even carried the sphere.

Meg Stalter is Emmy herself!

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Painting herself gold, Stalter took method dressing to the next level as she chose to dress as the Emmy statue itself at the 2026 ceremony. For the blue carpet, the actress wore a gold bra with high-waisted shorts and matching jewellery, but covered herself in gold paint. What added more drama were the massive angel wings that looked exactly like the ones on the trophy, and the spherical atom she held while walking the blue carpet and posing for shutterbugs. She even had her fan, earrings, hair, and sandals all covered in gold.

Selected in 1948, the trophy was designed by television engineer Louis McManus and modelled after his wife.

“The statuette of a winged woman holding an atom has since become the symbol of the Television Academy’s goal of supporting and uplifting the arts and science of television: The wings represent the muse of art; the atom the electron of science,” the description of the award reads, per the Television Academy.

She walked the blue carpet carrying that atom and posed with people and next to the Emmy trophy statue. She walked the carpet with her co-star Paul W. Downs, and the two were seen enjoying their time. Soon after her look went viral, reactions were divided. While some slammed her choice, others approved.

Some said she looked like a Ferrero Rocher.

One user wrote,''Look-a-likes? Or did she just eat so many of them she became one?'' Another user called her Emmy.

Third user wrote,''meg stalter is a hilarious and beautiful fat girl who loves a costume i think she is my idol'' This was Stalter's first time attending the Emmys as a nominee.

Another one wrote,''she look like the ghost kids from coraline.''