/‘Make America Go Away’: Danes troll Trump’s Greenland dream with MAGA spoof caps

As US President Donald Trump continues to push for US acquisition of Greenland, the citizens of the frozen territory and Denmark have come up with a new way to show their defiance against the POTUS' plan: 'Make America Go Away' caps. As per reports, red baseball caps spoofing Donald Trump's signature MAGA hat have turned into a quiet but unmistakable symbol of resistance in Denmark and Greenland, as anger grows over Trump's threats to take control of the Arctic island.

Make America Go Away

The caps in Trump's signature red, read "Make America Go Away," a pointed parody of Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. Over the past week, the MAGA 2.0 caps have started surfacing across social media and at public demonstrations, including a weekend protest held in freezing conditions outside Copenhagen city hall.

European governments have closed ranks behind Denmark and Greenland, warning that Trump’s rhetoric undermines western security and destabilises the Arctic at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension.

The man behind 'Make America Go Away'

The hats were created by Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, a vintage clothing store owner in Copenhagen. As per reports, he first produced a small batch in 2024, when they drew little interest. That changed abruptly as Washington escalated its push for Greenland.

“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realise this probably wasn’t a joke,” Tonnesen said. “It’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality.”

This, he said made him wonder, “‘OK, what can I do?’ Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?” and thus the hats made a comeback.

‘Make America Go Away’ hats sold out

Talking to The Guardian, Tonnesen revealed that the demand for the hats has jumped almost overnight. What had been a slow trickle of sales turned into a sell-out in a single weekend. He said that he has now ordered several thousand more.

One of the earliest designs played on a Danish phrase, “Nu det nok” meaning “Now it’s enough,” reworked as “Nu det NUUK!” — a nod to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital.