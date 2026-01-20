/Norway PM confirms Trump sent ‘chilling’ text linking Nobel snub to Greenland control, says told POTUS 'not our fault'

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has confirmed that he received a threatening text message from US President Donald Trump, in which the POTUS complained about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and suggested the snub had changed his "peaceful" outlook on global affairs and alliances. Store said the message was sent directly to him and followed earlier communication from Norway and Finland opposing Washington's tariff threats linked to Greenland.

Norway pushes back on Trump' Nobel claim

In a statement, Store said he made it clear to Trump that the Norwegian government has no role in awarding the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government," he said.

Store added that Trump’s message came in response to a joint note sent earlier in the day by himself and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. That message conveyed their opposition to proposed US tariff hikes targeting Norway, Finland and other European countries. The two leaders also urged de-escalation and suggested a phone call with Trump. According to Store, Trump responded shortly afterwards and later chose to share his message with other NATO leaders.

"I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. It came in response to a short text message from me to President Trump sent earlier on the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb. In our message to Trump, we conveyed our opposition to his announced tariff increases against Norway, Finland and select other countries," he said.

Trump links Nobel prize snub to Greenland acquisition push

In the text, Trump argued that Norway’s failure to award him the Nobel Peace Prize had altered his outlook. "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote. He went on to argue that Denmark could not protect Greenland from Russia or China, and claimed there were no written documents proving Danish ownership.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents." He then claimed that the "World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland."

Norway backs Denmark and NATO

Store firmly rejected that position, reiterating Norway’s support for Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland. He said security in the Arctic should be handled through NATO, not unilateral action.

"Norway's position on Greenland is clear. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Norway fully supports the Kingdom of Denmark on this matter. We also support that NATO, in a responsible way, is taking steps to strengthen security and stability in the Arctic," he said.