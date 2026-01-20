/Trump links Nobel snub to Greenland push, says no longer bound to think 'peace'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday (Jan 19) sought to play down the fallout from US President's 'No Nobel, No Peace' comment and insisted it would be "very unwise" for Europe to escalate. Speaking in Davos, he dismissed any suggestion that Trump’s Greenland push was tied to the Nobel Prize. Previously, Trump had warned that he no longer feels bound to think "purely of peace" after being snubbed for a Nobel Peace Prize, as he intensified his campaign to take control of Greenland. The shocking remark appeared in a text message Trump sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, published on Monday. In it, Trump questioned Denmark’s right to Greenland and said the United States needed "complete and total control" of the vast Arctic island.

No Nobel, No Peace?

In what is nothing short of an extraordinary conversation, Trump questioned Denmark's right to Greenland and said that, given that Denmark did not give him a Nobel, he was no longer bound to think of peace.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Under Trump 2.0, US slides back to the 19th century

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote. He went on to argue that Denmark could not protect Greenland from Russia or China, and claimed there were no written documents proving Danish ownership.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents." He then claimed that the "World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland."

Tariff threats rattle allies

The message surfaced just days after Trump threatened sweeping new tariffs on European allies who oppose his Greenland plan. He warned that several countries could face a 10 per cent duty on all exports to the United States from February 1.

German and French leaders condemned the move as "blackmail," with Paris insisting that Europe must be ready to hit back. The rhetoric sent markets sliding when they opened on Monday, with stocks falling across Europe and investors rushing into precious metals.