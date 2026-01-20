/$1 billion for ‘peace’? Confusion and panic as Trump forces Gaza ‘Peace Board’ event on Davos 2026

US President Donald Trump is planning on staging a high-profile signing "ceremony" for his controversial Gaza 'Board of Peace' at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The ceremony will pay homage to Trump's 'peace' efforts comes with a whopping $1 billion "contribution" for nations looking to be a par of the peacekeeping efforts. Trump administration's invites to world leaders as per reports has left diplomats and organisers scrambling behind the scenes.

Confusion reigns behind the scenes

According to a Bloomberg report, confusion has spread among officials as Trump presses for a last-minute event to showcase his newly announced "Board of Peace," a body the White House unveiled only days ago. Trump wants the board formally launched on the sidelines of the world's most prestigious economic gathering, thrusting it into the spotlight as global leaders arrive in Switzerland.

The WEF forum schedule published online lists a “Special Address by Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America” for January 21, 2026 (14:30–15:15 CET) but has no mention of a charter signing on Jan 22.

The Board of Peace has been presented as a mechanism to guide Gaza's post-war reconstruction and was endorsed by the UN Security Council last November. Yet its charter makes no explicit reference to Gaza. As more details emerge, attention has shifted to the board's reported $1 billion buy-in fee and what that money would actually fund.

Peacekeeping grift?

Over the weekend, Trump's administration sent a wave of invitations to world leaders including India, to join what was described as a "one of a kind" board. Other leaders that made the list of invitees were Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, both long isolated from Western forums.

While Moscow and Minsk appeared receptive, many European officials were stunned by the steep price tag of the "buy-in" and the lack of clarity around how funds would be managed.

Davos braces for disruption

In Davos, thousands of delegates are gathering for the four-day forum, to discuss "improving the state of the world." In the middle of world's foremost economic meeting, Trump's apparent scheming to inject his trademark defunction and self-promotion has triggered panic.

Bloomberg reports that European governments are now scrambling to revisit the board's terms. A central concern is where the permanent membership fee would go, and what safeguards would ensure the money is used for rebuilding Gaza, an unnamed US official told Associated Press.