/‘You are all that matters to me’: Natalie Harp’s letter to Trump fuels affair rumours. This is what she wrote

US President Donald Trump’s aide, Natalie Harp, who is currently in the headlines for her closeness with the American president, has reportedly sent him a deeply personal letter, adding fresh scrutiny to the unusually close relationship between the 35-year-old White House staffer and the POTUS.

The New York Times reported that Harp, officially an executive assistant to Trump, wrote to him after she struggled to keep up with his golf cart during his visit to Scotland. The newspaper said its journalists had seen videos showing Harp “sprinting great distances” while attempting to carry out what has been described as one of her key duties, keeping Trump updated on positive news coverage about him.

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“I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland,” Harp wrote, according to The New York Times. “I want things to always be right between us,” she added. She also reportedly told Trump that she had been distracted and was “forgetting to eat throughout the days” and “even forgetting to sleep”, saying she was getting only a few hours of rest at a time.

The letter ended with the words: “With all my heart, Natalie.”

The disclosure comes after renewed attention on Harp’s relationship with Trump, 80, after comments by Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and earlier reporting about the aide’s devotion to the president. After Trump’s re-election in 2024, The New York Times reported that Harp was expected to become an important conduit to the president. The paper also revealed an earlier letter in which she wrote to Trump: “You are all that matters to me.”

Harp has been part of Trump’s orbit in various roles since 2018 and has publicly credited him with helping save her life after she was diagnosed with bone cancer. She has pointed to legislation allowing terminally ill patients to access experimental treatments, although that claim has been disputed.

Also read: Melania Trump upset over Donald Trump and Natalie Harp affair speculation

Her brother, Preston Harp, has, meanwhile, raised concerns about the relationship. Speaking to The Daily Mail in June, he described it as “very unhealthy”.