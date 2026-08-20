Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘You are all that matters to me’: Natalie Harp’s letter to Trump fuels affair rumours. This is what she wrote

‘You are all that matters to me’: Natalie Harp’s letter to Trump fuels affair rumours. This is what she wrote

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:44 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:44 IST
‘You are all that matters to me’: Natalie Harp’s letter to Trump fuels affair rumours. This is what she wrote

Natalie Harp, executive assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, stands as President Trump arrives for a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base for military casualties of the war with Iran on July 22, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Natalie Harp’s deeply personal letters to Donald Trump revealed intense devotion and long working hours, sparking public scrutiny and family concerns about her infatuation with the former president.

US President Donald Trump’s aide, Natalie Harp, who is currently in the headlines for her closeness with the American president, has reportedly sent him a deeply personal letter, adding fresh scrutiny to the unusually close relationship between the 35-year-old White House staffer and the POTUS.

The New York Times reported that Harp, officially an executive assistant to Trump, wrote to him after she struggled to keep up with his golf cart during his visit to Scotland. The newspaper said its journalists had seen videos showing Harp “sprinting great distances” while attempting to carry out what has been described as one of her key duties, keeping Trump updated on positive news coverage about him.

Also read: Who is Natalie Harp? Trump’s ‘human printer’ is making headlines again. Here’s why

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland,” Harp wrote, according to The New York Times. “I want things to always be right between us,” she added. She also reportedly told Trump that she had been distracted and was “forgetting to eat throughout the days” and “even forgetting to sleep”, saying she was getting only a few hours of rest at a time.

The letter ended with the words: “With all my heart, Natalie.”

The disclosure comes after renewed attention on Harp’s relationship with Trump, 80, after comments by Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and earlier reporting about the aide’s devotion to the president. After Trump’s re-election in 2024, The New York Times reported that Harp was expected to become an important conduit to the president. The paper also revealed an earlier letter in which she wrote to Trump: “You are all that matters to me.”

Trending Stories

Harp has been part of Trump’s orbit in various roles since 2018 and has publicly credited him with helping save her life after she was diagnosed with bone cancer. She has pointed to legislation allowing terminally ill patients to access experimental treatments, although that claim has been disputed.

Also read: Melania Trump upset over Donald Trump and Natalie Harp affair speculation

Her brother, Preston Harp, has, meanwhile, raised concerns about the relationship. Speaking to The Daily Mail in June, he described it as “very unhealthy”.

He went further in an interview with CNN on Tuesday (Aug 18), saying he did not believe his sister was physically attracted to Trump but describing her as “infatuated”. “Trump’s best friends are people who are his fan club,” he said, arguing that his sister’s loyalty and gratitude towards the president could be part of what drew them together.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics