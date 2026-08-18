/Who is Natalie Harp? Trump’s ‘human printer’ is making headlines again. Here’s why

Natalie Harp, a close aide to US President Donald Trump, has come under renewed scrutiny after Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff referred to her during a campaign rally in Atlanta. The 35-year-old Californian first gained wider attention in 2019 when she appeared at a conference in Washington, D.C., and praised Trump for signing the 2018 Right to Try Act, which allows terminally ill patients to seek experimental treatments not yet fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Harp, who had battled stage II bone cancer, said at the time that both the “political” and “medical establishment” had left her behind, while crediting Trump with helping her. “He gave up his quality of life so we could live and work and fight with dignity,” she said, adding that Trump believed in “survival of the fighters, not the fittest”.

‘Thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer’

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Harp later appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”, where she credited Trump’s healthcare policies with helping her survive cancer. According to CNN, she said: “I'm not dying from cancer anymore. Thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer.”

Her public profile grew through appearances at events including the Faith and Freedom Conference and the 2020 Republican National Convention. At the convention, Harp again credited Trump’s healthcare policies with saving her life and compared him to Jimmy Stewart’s character in the film “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

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“I wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for you,” she told Trump.

Why did Jon Ossoff mention Natalie Harp?

Harp was among a small group of Trump staffers who accompanied the president during a secret plane swap in Turkey in July, according to The Independent.

The reported operation involved Trump and several aides switching aircraft using an airport catering truck amid concerns about a possible Iranian assassination threat. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were reportedly among those left behind on the decoy aircraft with journalists.

Ossoff referred to the incident during a campaign rally in Atlanta on Sunday while criticising Trump's leadership and handling of the military.

“While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings, he golfs, and trades stocks,” Ossoff said.