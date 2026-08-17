/‘Trump is planning to use nuclear weapons on Iran’: Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bombshell claim

Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that the Trump administration is discussing the possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran in high-level strategy meetings. But she has not provided any evidence to support this allegation. “They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings,” Greene said in a post on X on Sunday (Aug 16). “It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know,” she added.

Greene, who has previously opposed US military involvement in Iran, warned that any use of nuclear weapons could trigger a wider global conflict. She urged Americans to oppose the use of nuclear weapons and called for an end to the war.

However, Greene’s claim has not been independently verified. There has been no public statement from the US government or official document identified that confirms Washington is considering nuclear strikes against Iran.

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What US intelligence has said about Iran

Previous US intelligence assessments have distinguished Iran’s nuclear capabilities from an active effort to build a nuclear weapon.

The US intelligence community’s 2025 Annual Threat Assessment said Iran was not building a nuclear weapon and that then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had not reauthorised the nuclear weapons programme that he suspended in 2003.

The 2026 Annual Threat Assessment said that, before Operation Epic Fury, Iran had been pursuing increasingly capable missile systems and had failed to comply with its nuclear obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including by denying access to key nuclear facilities.

The assessment also said US intelligence agencies were monitoring Iran’s weapons of mass destruction-related capabilities and activities following the start of Operation Epic Fury.

Greene invokes Hiroshima, Nagasaki

Greene also referred to the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 while warning about the potential consequences of any future nuclear attack. “The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of, 1945, on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” she said, citing the deaths and long-term suffering caused by the bombings.