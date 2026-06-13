/Blake Lively scores partial victory against Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us legal battle

The legal feud between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has been under intense public scrutiny. What began as a dispute related to the film's production and promotion slowly moved towards a highly publicised legal battle between the lead couple of the film. In a recent development, the actress has reportedly secured a partial legal victory against Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively notches partial legal win against Justin Baldoni

Actress Blake Lively has reportedly won a partial win as a judge ordered Wayfarer Studios to pay for her attorneys' fees for having to defend against Justin Baldoni's failed defamation suit. Reports suggest that U.S. District Judge Lewis J Liman ruled that Lively was entitled to recover her defence costs under a 2023 California law meant to protect sexual abuse accusers from retaliatory defamation suits.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In addition, Blake Lively's motion was denied by Liman for triple damages and punitive damages finding that those remedies are not available under federal law.

Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's recent legal dispute settlement

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni had recently settled their It Ends With Us legal disputes in May this year, dropping their respective lawsuits. Under the agreement, the fee motion was the final remaining loose end after both sides settled all other legal disputes. The overarching legal battle included Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, which was ultimately dismissed.

In April 2026, a federal judge dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, which included removing Baldoni and other individual defendants from the sexual harassment allegations. Blake Lively waived the right to seek her originally claimed $160 million to $300 million in damages.