/‘Nothing without consent’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday (Jul 18) warned the government against administering anything orally or intravenously to her husband without taking consent from her, his family and his doctors. This comes after Delhi Police said that Wangchuk was taken to hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike after his health had deteriorated. Angmo confirmed that the climate activist was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.