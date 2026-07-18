/‘Nothing without consent’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday (Jul 18) warned the government against administering anything orally or intravenously to her husband without taking consent from her, his family and his doctors. This comes after Delhi Police said that Wangchuk was taken to hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike after his health had deteriorated. Angmo confirmed that the climate activist was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
In a post on X, Angmo wrote, “I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.”
(more details to follow)