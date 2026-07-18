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‘Nothing without consent’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:40 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:40 IST
‘Nothing without consent’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife warns authorities against breaking his hunger strike

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike as part of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: (ANI)

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Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, urged authorities not to administer oral or IV treatment without consent after the activist was hospitalised on the 21st day of his hunger strike due to worsening health.

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Saturday (Jul 18) warned the government against administering anything orally or intravenously to her husband without taking consent from her, his family and his doctors. This comes after Delhi Police said that Wangchuk was taken to hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike after his health had deteriorated. Angmo confirmed that the climate activist was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

In a post on X, Angmo wrote, “I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.”

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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