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  • /Dipke claims to have been 'beaten up, detained' as Delhi police forcibly remove protestors from Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

Dipke claims to have been 'beaten up, detained' as Delhi police forcibly remove protestors from Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:23 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:48 IST
Dipke claims to have been 'beaten up, detained' as Delhi police forcibly remove protestors from Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

Protest erupts after Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital; CJP alleges police used force Photograph: (Screenshot/Video/X)

Story highlights

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that he was assaulted and detained by Delhi Police during the clearance of protesters from Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to hospital, claims that police had not publicly responded to at the time of publication.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on X has claimed that he was "beaten up" and "detained" by the police. This comes as on Saturday (Jul 18) Delhi police asked protestors to vacate the Jantar Mantar. Visuals from the protest site show police forcibly clearing out protestors after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital. The CJP claims that "Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully".

Also read | Can the government force-feed Sonam Wangchuk like it did Irom Sharmila? Here's what the law says about hunger strikes | WION Decodes

Protesters allege Wangchuk was taken away by force

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Supporters of Wangchuk disputed the police version, claiming he was forcibly removed from the protest site.

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been supporting the protest, refused to leave Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk was taken away.

Several protesters alleged that Delhi Police "picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully" before beginning to clear the site.

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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, later claimed on X that he had been assaulted and detained during the police action. "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke posted. There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police to Dipke's allegation.

Also read | Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised as health deteriorates after 20-day hunger strike; Delhi Police asks protestors to 'peacefully' vacate Jantar Mantar

Visuals show protestors being dragged away from protest site

On Saturday morning, Delhi Police, in its statement on X, asked protestors to “peacefully vacate” Jantar Mantar. However, videos shared by protestors from the protest site show protestors being dragged away by the police.

The developments came hours after Dipke alleged that unidentified individuals had tried to attack Wangchuk during the protest.

According to Dipke, an object was thrown towards the activist, although Wangchuk was not injured. He also accused authorities of failing to prevent repeated attempts to disrupt the demonstration.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News, specialising in the volatile intersections of global security, defense technology, and South Asian geopolitics...Read More

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