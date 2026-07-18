/Dipke claims to have been 'beaten up, detained' as Delhi police forcibly remove protestors from Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on X has claimed that he was "beaten up" and "detained" by the police. This comes as on Saturday (Jul 18) Delhi police asked protestors to vacate the Jantar Mantar. Visuals from the protest site show police forcibly clearing out protestors after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital. The CJP claims that "Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully".

Protesters allege Wangchuk was taken away by force

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Supporters of Wangchuk disputed the police version, claiming he was forcibly removed from the protest site.

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been supporting the protest, refused to leave Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk was taken away.

Several protesters alleged that Delhi Police "picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully" before beginning to clear the site.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, later claimed on X that he had been assaulted and detained during the police action. "I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke posted. There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police to Dipke's allegation.

Visuals show protestors being dragged away from protest site

On Saturday morning, Delhi Police, in its statement on X, asked protestors to “peacefully vacate” Jantar Mantar. However, videos shared by protestors from the protest site show protestors being dragged away by the police.

The developments came hours after Dipke alleged that unidentified individuals had tried to attack Wangchuk during the protest.