Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital on Friday (Jul 17) night after Delhi Police said his health had deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. In a statement, police said the decision was taken on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," Delhi Police said.

Police said some protesters attempted to prevent the transfer, leading to a brief commotion at the protest site.

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"While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement said.