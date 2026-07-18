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  • /Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised as health deteriorates after 20-day hunger strike; Delhi Police asks protestors to 'peacefully' vacate Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised as health deteriorates after 20-day hunger strike; Delhi Police asks protestors to 'peacefully' vacate Jantar Mantar

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 08:10 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 08:14 IST
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised as health deteriorates after 20-day hunger strike; Delhi Police asks protestors to 'peacefully' vacate Jantar Mantar

Breaking News Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital after Delhi Police said his health had deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike, adding that the transfer was carried out on medical advice and in compliance with Delhi HC directions.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital on Friday (Jul 17) night after Delhi Police said his health had deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. In a statement, police said the decision was taken on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," Delhi Police said.

Police said some protesters attempted to prevent the transfer, leading to a brief commotion at the protest site.

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"While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the statement said.

Authorities also appealed to demonstrators to peacefully vacate Jantar Mantar.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News, specialising in the volatile intersections of global security, defense technology, and South Asian geopolitics...Read More

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