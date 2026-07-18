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  • /Sonam Wangchuk attacked on Day 20 of hunger strike? 'Object thrown at' activist alleges Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke | Watch

Sonam Wangchuk attacked on Day 20 of hunger strike? 'Object thrown at' activist alleges Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke | Watch

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 07:22 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 07:24 IST
Sonam Wangchuk attacked on Day 20 of hunger strike? 'Object thrown at' activist alleges Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke | Watch

As Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 21, Cockroach Janta Party alleges attack attempt Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Abhijeet Dipke claims that unidentified individuals threw an object at Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Cockroach Janta Party alleges “there’s clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar”.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has been hit by fresh controversy after a fellow protester alleged that unidentified individuals attempted to attack him during the demonstration. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party and one of the organisers supporting the protest, claimed on Friday (Jul 17) that an object was thrown towards Wangchuk.

Was Sonam Wangchuk injured in the attack?

Dipke said that Wangchuk was unharmed and accused authorities of failing to prevent repeated attempts to disrupt what he described as a peaceful protest. "Goons tried to attack Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurt," Dipke said in a statement on X.

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Also read | Can the government force-feed Sonam Wangchuk like it did Irom Sharmila? Here's what the law says about hunger strikes | WION Decodes

He further alleged that he had earlier received information from a police insider warning that people could be sent to the protest site to create disturbances. Blaming the government for the alleged attack, Dipke said, "If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible as there's clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar."

He also alleged that multiple incidents of disruption took place during the day, but said police did not intervene for several hours.

As of Saturday (Jul 18) morning, Delhi Police had not publicly confirmed the alleged incident or responded to the claims.

Wangchuk enters 21st day of hunger strike

The incident comes as Wangchuk entered the 21st consecutive day of his indefinite hunger strike, launched to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan*over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and other alleged examination irregularities.

Also read | 'We share the anguish...': Congress appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to end fast, even as Rahul Gandhi remains missing from Jantar Mantar

Doctors monitoring the activist have expressed concern over his deteriorating health.

Wangchuk continues to weaken, loses weight

According to medical updates released on Friday, Wangchuk's weight had fallen to 56.55 kg, down by another 350 grams in just 24 hours. His blood pressure was recorded at 108/68 mmHg, blood sugar was at 70 mg/dL, while doctors noted mild dehydration.

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Dr Satish Lamba, part of the medical team monitoring Wangchuk, said the prolonged fast had entered a stage where vital organs could begin to be affected. "When the body does not receive glucose, proteins and carbohydrates, changes occur. Initially, there is fat loss, followed by muscle loss. Now, at this third stage, organ involvement is possible. The medical team is maintaining 24-hour vigilance," he said.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News, specialising in the volatile intersections of global security, defense technology, and South Asian geopolitics...Read More

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