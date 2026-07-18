/Waiting for 100 Days of Deception? 8 k-dramas and movies of Kim Yoo Jung you shouldn't miss

From Clean With Passion For Now to Dear X, Kim Yoo Jung has been part of several renowned projects. The South Korean actress will next be seen in thriller 100 Days of Deception.
South Korean actress Km Yoo Jung transitioned from an iconic child star to one of the k-drama's leading ladies. Making her debut at just four years old in 2003, Kim quickly established herself as the most sought-after child actress. She portrayed the younger versions of prominent lead actresses in classics like Dong Yi (2010) and starred in the mega-hit Moon Embracing the Sun (2012). She will next be seen in the k-drama 100 Days of Deception.
Set in the Joseon dynasty, the show tells the story of Dong Yi, a commander who falls in love with the king. She also manages to win the trust of the queen and becomes her confidante. She shares her insights and helps the king with the court decisions.
The coming-of-age romantic film follows the story of a teen girl who has her eyes set on a boy for her lovesick best friend. However, things become complicated when she falls in love and is forced to choose between love and friendship.
The rom-com drama tells the story of Jung Saet Byulm, who only has eyes for Choi Dae Hyun, a convenience store owner. Things take a turn when Saet applies for a job at the store; the two form a deep connection.
The romance show follows the story of Lee Yong, a young prince, who starts bonding with his political eunuch, Ra-on, a girl pretending to be a man. However, with time he realises that he is in love with Ra On.
Fantasy-thriller show My Demon tells the story of heiress Do Do Hee, who is an adversary to many, and Jung Koo Won, who is a powerful entity. When Jung Koo Won loses his powers, he collaborates with Do Do Hee to regain them, and sparks fly between them as they embark on their journey.
The Moon Embracing the Sun follows the story of Lee Hwon, King of Joseon, who falls in love with Wol, a female shaman. Jealous of their love, Wol is almost killed, and the lovers separate. Years later, Lee meets Wol, but she does not recollect her past.
Clean with Passion for Now tells the story of the owner of a big company, who has a severe case of mysophobia, who falls in love with a woman working in the company but does not believe in remaining clean all the time.
The psychological k-drama, Dear X, follows the story of Baek Ah Jun, an actress who weaponises charm and manipulation to rise from a traumatic abusive childhood to the top of the entertainment industry. It is a story of toxic love, ambition and moral ambiguity.
The South Korean historical spy-romance thriller as per reports, it is set in 1930s Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul) during the Japanese colonial era. It follows the story of Lee Ga Kyung, the capital's most skilled pickpocket who dreams of saving enough money to start a new life in the United States. To earn her ticket abroad, she strikes a deal with the anti-Japanese resistance group Gugukdan to go undercover as an interpreter trainee inside the Japanese Government-General of Korea for 100 days. But her life takes a major turn when she crosses paths with a Japanese official; she gradually transitions into a genuine informant for the independence army. As the two get entangled in hidden identities, political conspiracies, and dangerous state secrets, they develop an unexpected romance.