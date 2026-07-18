/Waiting for 100 Days of Deception? 8 k-dramas and movies of Kim Yoo Jung you shouldn't miss

The South Korean historical spy-romance thriller as per reports, it is set in 1930s Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul) during the Japanese colonial era. It follows the story of Lee Ga Kyung, the capital's most skilled pickpocket who dreams of saving enough money to start a new life in the United States. To earn her ticket abroad, she strikes a deal with the anti-Japanese resistance group Gugukdan to go undercover as an interpreter trainee inside the Japanese Government-General of Korea for 100 days. But her life takes a major turn when she crosses paths with a Japanese official; she gradually transitions into a genuine informant for the independence army. As the two get entangled in hidden identities, political conspiracies, and dangerous state secrets, they develop an unexpected romance.