Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser — a tale of two legendary comebacks

The 2023 Oscars saw two comebacks that garnered a lot of attention: Ke Huy Quan's return to the big screen in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Brendan Fraser's return in The Whale. They won an Oscar for their performance in their respective films: Quan in Best Supporting actor and Fraser in Best Actor categories. The interesting thing is that both these actors, who are darlings of Hollywood, won the trophy for their comeback movies. While Quan almost disappeared from acting after appearances in popular movies in the 1980s as a kid, Fraser never really went away, but he was only intermittently active in the film industry and not really getting good roles.

But with these Oscar-winning performances, Quan and Fraser have scripted the mother of all comebacks. Let's explore in brief the journey of these stars that led to this pinnacle.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan rose to fame as a child actor in the 1980s in movies like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Before he appeared in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan was best known for playing the role of Harrison Ford's archaeologist and adventurer's sidekick Short Round.

But he largely disappeared from Hollywood after that, at least from acting roles. In his own admission, the roles simply dried up and Hollywood didn't want him anymore But his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once clearly marked a triumphant return.

As the timid and kind husband of Michelle Yeoh's character, Quan brought warmth and humor to the film, endearing himself to audiences once again. Quan's natural charm and on-screen chemistry with co-star Yeoh were a highlight of the film, and he also shone as the more self-assured alt-universe versions of Waymond. It's safe to say that Quan's future projects are highly anticipated.

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser's return to the spotlight with his performance in The Whale has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. After a string of personal setbacks and a period of absence from the public eye, Fraser's portrayal of Charlie, a man struggling with obesity and emotional trauma, has been widely acclaimed as a tour de force performance.

One of the standout aspects of Fraser's performance is his physical transformation for the role. He gained weight and wore a fat suit to accurately depict the character's obesity, and the makeup and hairstyling team also won an Oscar for their work on the film. However, it was Fraser's emotional and psychological portrayal of Charlie that truly impressed audiences and critics alike. He brought depth and humanity to a character who could have easily become a caricature, and his nuanced performance captured the complexities of Charlie's struggles.

Fraser's comeback has been dubbed the "Brenaissance" by fans and media, and rightly so. The actor's talent and dedication to his craft were on full display in The Whale, and his return to the big screen has been met with widespread enthusiasm.

