/‘Looksmaxxing’, ‘vibe coding’, ‘parasocial’: Gen Z lingo makes it to Merriam-Webster as 1,400 new words added

The celebrated English publication Merriam-Webster has added 1,400 new words and definitions to its dictionary as it updates its collection to reflect changes in how people communicate.

The publisher announced the additions on Tuesday. The latest update includes terms such as “shapewear”, “looksmaxxing” and “meme coin”, along with several words linked to internet culture, technology and everyday life.

Merriam-Webster said the additions are based on words and meanings that have gained frequent and widespread use over time. Its editors study how language is being used before deciding whether a new term has enough evidence to be included.

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Other additions include “parasocial”, “compute”, “vibe coding” and “superfood”. The dictionary defines superfood as a nutrient-rich food such as salmon, broccoli or blueberries.

Internet and technology terms enter the dictionary

Several terms that have become common through social media and digital culture have now received official dictionary entries.

“Looksmaxxing” refers to efforts to improve physical appearance, while “parasocial” describes a one-sided emotional connection with someone, often a celebrity or fictional character, who does not know the person personally.

The update also includes “meme coin”, “vibe coding” and the noun “compute”. Merriam-Webster has also added “uncanny valley”, which describes the uncomfortable feeling caused when something artificial looks almost, but not completely, human.

The dictionary has also included “cuffing season”, a term used for the period when single people seek short-term romantic relationships during the colder months.

AI influence reflected in latest additions

The latest update comes as artificial intelligence continues to introduce new terms and change the way people use existing ones.

Merriam-Webster has selected “slop” as its Word of the Year for 2025. The term refers to low-quality digital content that is generally produced in large quantities using AI.

The publisher has not yet announced its Word of the Year for 2026. The announcement is usually made during the final quarter of the year.

Merriam-Webster said its editors consider frequent, widespread and meaningful use when deciding whether a word should be added.

The company said the process begins with editors assessing whether there is sufficient evidence for an entry. More senior editors then review the proposed addition as it moves through the editorial process. The publisher said there is no formal committee or advocacy process involved in adding new words.