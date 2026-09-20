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$5 million bounty, US sanctions: Drug-cartel boss Christy Kinahan faces Dubai exit after UAE cancels his visa

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 11:31 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 11:31 IST
$5 million bounty, US sanctions: Drug-cartel boss Christy Kinahan faces Dubai exit after UAE cancels his visa

The fugitive leader of the Kinahan cartel Christy Kinahan

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Fugitive Kinahan cartel leader Christy Kinahan has been ordered to leave the UAE by September 29 after authorities cancelled his residency visa. The 69-year-old has lived in Dubai since 2016 and faces US sanctions and a $5 million bounty for information leading to his arrest.

The fugitive leader of the Kinahan cartel, idetified as Christy Kinahan has been ordered to leave the United Arab Emirates, by September 29. He was reportedly hiding there for more than a decade. But now, he has been stripped of his right to live in the UAE after having his residency visa cancelled on August 31, The Sunday Times reported. One of the most wanted men in the world, the United States has set $5 million bounty for information leading to Kinahan's arrest. His group faces US saction and has been linked to the Iranian regime.

Kinahan’s decade-long stay in Dubai

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Kinahan fled to Dubai in 2016 and has enjoyed a luxurious life in UAE since then. He has reputedly amassed a personal fortune of $1.5 billion. According to the report, the UAE is aware that Kinahan previously used cloned passports to enter the Gulf state. It remains unclear whether he can challenge the visa cancellation or devise an alternative method to obtain a new visa. While he is believed to still be in Dubai, Europe’s intelligence services are monitoring the situation should Kinahan attempt to relocate to another part of the Gulf or Asia, possibly with the intention of trying to vanish. Last month, it was revealed that Kinahan’s original residency visa allowing him to live in Dubai had expired in April. Additionally, Kinahan’s UAE residency card that was issued in 2024 and expired this year.

The report also quoted Dubai government portal showing Kinahan owed the equivalent of more than $1,000 for overstaying his visa by 81 days. However, the cartel leader is said to have moved significant assets out of the Emirates in recent months as the crime group has broken into rival factions. The cartel is also involved in arms and money-laundering operation. The report claims that Mexican and Colombian cartels, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iranian intelligence services are linked to it.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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