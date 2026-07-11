/The Odyssey: Matt Damon recalls missing Shekhar Kapur's The Four Feathers; filmmaker reacts

Matt Damon is currently in India to promote his upcoming film The Odyssey. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the much-awaited film is set to release next week. But do you know, the Hollywood actor wanted to work with Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, but missed the opportunity due to unavoidable circumstances?

Matt Damon and Shekhar Kapur almost worked together

During The Odyssey press conference in Mumbai, Damon was asked about the Indian filmmaker he has always wanted to work with. The actor named Kapur revealed that he was disappointed when he had to walk away from The Four Feathers. Responding to the heartfelt remarks, the filmmaker also showered praise on the Oscar-winning actor.

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"I remember when we were starting out, everyone wanted to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur. I was really disappointed that I couldn't do The Four Feathers. I think I was already committed to a Bourne film at the time," the actor shared during Mumbai promotions. "He's always remained on my list of filmmakers I'd love to work with, and I'd really like another opportunity. It's like a little 20-year-old debt I've been carrying around in my pocket."

Also Read: Tom Holland on why The Odyssey will be celebrated by Indians

Shekhar Kapur reacts

Responding to the comments, Kapur told NDTV, "I don't think there is a filmmaker in the world who wouldn't give their right arm to work with an actor who has as much emotional depth as Matt Damon. Who can ever forget his famous scene with Robin Williams, 'It's not your fault,' in Good Will Hunting. I must have watched it over a 1000 times and been moved to tears each time."

The filmmaker also added, "Events move between the past, present and the future... while Time is created in our imagination... so it's Time Matt, and I finally collaborate."

Released in 2002, The Four Feathers was directed by Shekhar Kapur and starred Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley, Djimon Hounsou and Kate Hudson. Damon was initially expected to be part of the project, but due to his commitments to the Bourne franchise, the role went to Heath Ledger.

About The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Charlize Theron in key roles. Inspired by Homer's epic poem, the film follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War.