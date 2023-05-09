Mr India director Shekhar Kapur reveals he is 'completely dyslexic'

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is dyslexic. Taking to Twitter, talking about his condition, the man behind hit films like Mr India, Masoom, Bandit Queen and others said that life has taught him a lot and how he suffers from complete dyslexia and had trouble keeping up with mathematics in school. His tweet read, "Lessons of Life: I'm completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists, poets, and musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you? With #AI I've developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths...of course! With #dyslexia, numbers made little sense."

His post soon became viral and netizens praised him for talking about his condition and using it to be more creative than others. One wrote, "Kudos for awareness and converting into Unfathomable creativity with rare sensitivity!" Another user wrote, "I'm not dyslexic but Jamie is. But I have a developmental language disability so it affects me in a lot of things. I'm not sure what all AI is but I definitely had some support at school."

Shekhar had first spoken about his struggle with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) in 2018. The condition is common for people with dyslexia. In his post, he thanked God that there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. In the post, he wrote, "Lessons of Life: I am completely dyslexic and have intense ADD. I don't know what else! Thank God there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. They would have beaten out all the rebellion in me. Certainly would not have made any films. Or been creative."

