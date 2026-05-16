/Shekhar Kapur votes John Abraham as next James Bond; Force actor reacts to comparison with Daniel Craig

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has recently weighed in on the ongoing buzz around the next actor to step into the shoes of James Bond. As conversations intensify over who could replace Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, Kapur believes Bollywood actor John Abraham has the potential to play the role.

Shekhar Kapur reveals his choice for James Bond

The filmmaker shared his thoughts on X and John as his preferred choice for the legendary franchise. "As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham," he wrote.

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Praising the actor, he added, "He has the cool shaken not stirred persona and certainly good actor with the Bond Charm."

The filmmaker also pointed out that "Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth."

John Abraham reacts

The actor soon reacted to the praise and thanked Kapur for his motivating words. "Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur. Truly humbled by your words and encouragement," he wrote. "Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me."

John ended his response with a witty nod to the franchise’s famous dialogue. "As for Bond… I’ll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred."

Internet reacts

Within no time, the exchange between the two went viral on social media, and many fans reacted positively to the idea of John playing the British spy. "The thought of seeing John Abraham as Bond is exciting," one X user said. While another wrote, "It would truly be a great to see John Abraham portray the role of James Bond someday. He has the personality, screen presence, action skills, and physique that perfectly fit the iconic character." "Does this mean were getting an Indian james bond soon," said another.

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Meanwhile, the hunt for the next James Bond has continued ever since Daniel Craig bid farewell to the franchise after his final outing as 007. The makers have assured that they are "excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

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