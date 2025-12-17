/Birthday special: From Madras Cafe to The Diplomat: Watch these 7 best John Abraham movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Celebrating John Abraham's birthday, here are his best movies, from the action-packed Shootout at Wadala to the comedy Taxi No. 9211 and the patriotic Madras Cafe.
From his looks to his versatile performances, John Abraham has hooked audiences for years. Today, the actor is celebrating is 53rd birthday today,, and what better than celebrating it with his best works.
Marking his special day, here we take a look at his best movies that you should watch today.
Streaming on: Netflix
Based on real-life case of Uzma Ahmed, the movie stars Abraham as JP Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan, who rescued an Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) and brought her back to India from Pakistan. Directed by Shivam Nair, the movie earned decent numbers at the box office.
Streaming on: Zee5
Released in 2018, this movie takes the audience back to the time when Indian Army at coducted it's nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1988. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani, and Yogendra Tikku.
Streaming on: Prime Video
John Abraham in comic roles is a whole new level of fun. In this 2008 comedy thriller, the actor plays the role of businessman Jai Mittal, who crosses paths with hot-tempered Raghav Shastri (Nana Patekar). How Jai's life turns upside down after he forgets his keys at Shastri's taxi and he refuses to comply with him.
Streaming on: Netflix
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the political stars John as a soldier by Indian intelligence, who has been tasked to go to Sri Lanka for a Raw mission in the late 1980s and 1990s when India intervened in the Sri Lankan civil war.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film follows the story of a real-life Mumbai gangster Manya Surv, one of the educated gangsters who graduated from college and was known as one of the dreaded gangsters. Based on the book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia by Hussain Zaidi, the movie tells the story of first-ever registered encounter by the Mumbai Police, which took place on January 11, 1982 when gangster Surve was shot dead by Inspector Isaque Bagwan.
Streaming on: Netflix
Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film is set in 1971 a little before India and Pakistan war and Bangladesh was created. The movie revolves around a banker, who has been recruited by the the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AQ) for an undercover operation in Pakistan.
Streaming on: Netflix
This action-packed movie stars John as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar (John Abraham), who has been court-martialed after he took revenge for his wife's death. After returning to his wife's hometown, he works as a boxing coach and meets Vedaa (Sharvari), a girl with eyes full of dreams, who wants to learn boxing and achieve something big in life in the part of the society where issues such as caste discrimination and gender bias still exist.