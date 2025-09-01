/Trump just responded to #TrumpIsDead! POTUS's strange post amid death rumours gets everyone talking AGAIN

As rumours of ill health continue to spiral, with the social media hashtag #TrumpisDead still trending, US President Donald Trump has finally reacted. In a defiant response to the rumour mill, the 79-year-old took to Truth Social to proclaim, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE". His remark comes amid massive online speculation over his well-being. Recent days have seen a massive uptick in reports of Trump's health problems, like dementia, among other things. The reports were further exacerbated by pictures of Trump's swollen ankles, strange dark marks/ bruises on his hands, and botched makeup jobs.

What did Trump say exactly?

In his usual fashion, Trump, in an all-caps post on Truth Social, said, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE," while declaring "DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE".

This comes, as last week, the hashtag 'Trump is Dead' was among the top trends on Elon Musk's X. The platform was flooded by the choicest memes, wait for it...celebrating the news of his possible death.

'Trump is Dead' trend

The rumours and the speculation all started when people noticed that Trump's schedule for the weekend had no public appearances. What's more, the US's most accessible president, who frequently has the press in his office, was not talking to the media, and his absence from news channels and headlines was noticed. This all eventually led to the 'Trump Is Dead' and 'Where is Trump' trend online.

Later, Trump, maybe to silence the rumours, made a public appearance with a side photo of him being circulated. The photo in which Trump sported black pants, a white shirt with black overalls and a white hat was supposedly clicked when golf-loving Trump was on his way to a game.

Trump followers drag Biden into a controversy he had nothing to do with