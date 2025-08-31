/Did Modi’s snub over Trump's Nobel Peace Prize push lead to 50% tariffs for India? Shocking report claims this

Could India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute refusal that US Donald Trump was behind the cessation of military hostilities between India and Pakistan in May be behind the exaggerated tariffs imposed on New Delhi by Washington? According to a recent report, in June, Trump called Modi and apparently hinted that he deserved credit for halting military hostilities between neighbours India and Pakistan the previous month. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he “solved” the crisis, mentioned how Islamabad was going to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize and not-so-subtly implied that New Delhi should also endorse him.

Trump, the Nobel Peace Prize, and India's refusal to give him any credit for the ceasefire

In May, a conflict had broken out between the two neighbours after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terror bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. After four days of military conflict, India announced a ceasefire following talks between the two armies.

Ever since, POTUS Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for ending the hostilities between India and Pakistan. As per a New York Times report, citing people familiar with the matter, the US President reiterated his claims in a call with PM Modi on June 17, and launched a not-so-subtle bid to get India to nominate him for Nobel Peace Prize. The White House never acknowledged the June 17 call, and Trump did not post about it on social media.

However, according to the report, Modi pushed back during the call, telling Trump that the ceasefire was arranged directly between New Delhi and Islamabad without US involvement. The next day, in a statement to the press, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Modi told Trump "clearly" that during the conflict "no talks were held at any level on the mediation between India and Pakistan by America". Misri added that "The talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries".

Despite Modi’s position, the Times said Trump brushed aside the comments and emphasised his own role, even noting that Pakistan was planning to nominate him for the Nobel. The suggestion that Modi should do the same reportedly added to strains in their relationship.

Reciprocal tariffs or retaliatory tariffs?

To India's surprise, just weeks after the June 17 phone call and PM Modi's dismissal of Trump's role in solving the conflict, the US announced that India would be subject to a 25 per cent tariff. This reciprocal duty was followed by another 25 per cent penalty for New Delhi's purchase of discounted Russian oil. The moves strained bilateral ties further, even as talks on a trade agreement were still underway.