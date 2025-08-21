/‘Satanic’ Trump White House portrait sets internet on fire—netizens call it his most honest image yet, compare POTUS to Hitler



US President Donald Trump, a controversial figure in his own right, has been receiving a barrage of compliments online. Not for being the "peacemaker" as he would like, but rather for his new "satanic" portrait that netizens say is "pretty accurate". The newly unveiled portrait of Donald Trump is setting off a firestorm online, with critics mocking its dramatic flair. The image, painted by Arizona-based Christian artist Vanessa Horabuena, shows Trump striding through a tunnel of American flags, bathed in an orange glow.

Trump wants to go to heaven, but...

While supporters call Trump's latest portrait patriotic, detractors say the fiery backdrop looks more like hell than heaven. "Why is the country literally on fire behind him?" one X user asked, as another responded to the comment with "Why wouldn't it be? Little he hasn't torched, tho not even 7 months." A third user quipped, “fits. America's burning and Trump just walks away.”

Users were quick to mock Trump's recent statement, in which he said that he wanted to bring peace between Ukraine and Russia so that he could "get to heaven". X user FaunaLovesFlora commented, “Looks like he's sad because he didn't get into heaven like he thought he could”.

Online reaction was predictably divided. Fans praised the painting's "strength and symbolism," while critics mocked its execution. "Did you request to look 60 pounds lighter?" one commenter joked. Others rolled their eyes at what they see as Trump's obsession with curating his own legacy. "The man can't get enough of himself," another user wrote.

Another user commented that the portrait was “how he feels on the inside.”He feels for none of us and would be more for him if we were all eliminated. That's why I keep my eyes out for the next war he's provoking."

Yet another X user posted a quote attributed to Sin Tzu that read, “An evil man will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes.”

Posting a picture of Adolf Hitler and Trump on a feiry, hellish background, one user wrote, "Always room for one more...".

Meanwhile, another user posted a manipulated copy of the portrait in which a devilish Trump, supporting horns and pointed nails, walks with his teeth bared in a grimace as American flags burn in the background.

Trump's self-obsession

The portrait was shared by Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump aide, who teased it as just "one of the new" Trump-themed artworks now hanging in the White House. This new portrait comes as part of a broader makeover. Trump has reportedly shuffled the portraits of former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush into an obscure stairwell, replacing them with images of himself.

Notably, this isn't Trump's first brush with portrait drama. He has proudly displayed artwork of his 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, where a gunman's bullet grazed his ear. In fact, during a recent meeting with European leaders, Trump gestured toward a large canvas of that bloody moment and told them, "That was not a good day. Not a great day. See the picture?" The leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, barely looked, reports the Mirror.

Inside the Oval Office, Trump has doubled down on what he calls "patriotic portraits," mixing new gold accents and patriotic themes with his own likeness. In one photo circulated online, a Trump portrait sits between images of two first ladies, occupying the spot where Hillary Clinton's once hung.