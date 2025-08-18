/'Just Dance Vance': Newsom taunts Trump's VP JD Vance with new nickname, says 'Not even his eyeliner lines…'

US vice President JD Vance has a new nickname: "Just Dance Vance". The name may be reminiscent of US President Donald Trump, but the person behind "Just Dance Vance" is someone else. While 'imitation may be the highest form of flattery', California Governor Gavin Newsom didn't have this goal in mind when he introduced Vance's new nickname in a post on social media. The nickname seems to be part of Newsom's renewed attack on Trump after the POTUS sent federal troops to Los Angeles without the Governor's permission – a move for which Newsom sued the president.

Imitation = Flattery? Nope!

Newsom's nickname for JD Vance, henceforth to be known as 'Just Dance Vance', happens to be just one of the many ways the California governor is imitating Trump's very obvious ways. Trump is infamous for coming up with mocking, derogatory nicknames for his opponents. Some popular ones that took the internet by storm were 'Sleepy Joe' for former president Joe Biden, ‘Crooked Hillary’ for Hillary Clinton, 'Crazy Mika' for Mika Bezezinski and 'Governor Newscum' for Newsom.

As Newsom attempts to fight against nationwide attempts to redistribute congressional boundaries ahead of the 2026 midterms – a move, which as per Newsweek, has the backing of the Trump administration. The California governor, in a tit-for-tat move, has even threatened to redraw California's electoral map if Texas and other Republican-led states reconfigure their state's congressional districts in their favour. However, he said if these republican states give up on the idea, he won't partake in his action that would effectively neutralise any redistribution they do.

Flattery or Mockery?

Newsom is not only copying Trump's knack for unflattering nicknames; he has also taken to writing in the POTUS's signature all-caps social media posts, an apparent mockery of the Republican president.

"NOT EVEN JD 'JUST DANCE' VANCE CAN SAVE TRUMP FROM THE DISASTROUS MAPS 'WAR' HE HAS STARTED. NOT EVEN HIS EYELINER LINES LOOK AS PRETTY AS CALIFORNIA 'MAP' LINES. HE WILL FAIL, AS HE ALWAYS DOES (SAD!)".

He even gave himself a nickname, Gavin Christopher 'Columbus' Newsom. "AND I, THE PEACETIME GOVERNOR—OUR NATION'S FAVOURITE—WILL SAVE AMERICA ONCE AGAIN. MANY ARE NOW CALLING ME GAVIN CHRISTOPHER 'COLUMBUS' NEWSOM (BECAUSE OF THE MAPS!). THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER."