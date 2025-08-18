/Watch: 'Ghost' Ukrainian sniper takes out two Russian soldiers with record-breaking kill shot from 4km away

A Ukrainian sniper is believed to have set a new world record for the longest confirmed kill shot in history — taking out two Russian soldiers from more than 4 kilometres (around 2.5 miles) away with a single bullet. The historic strike was reportedly carried out on Thursday (Aug 14). According to reports, it was made with a 14.5mm Alligator sniper rifle on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad defensive line in Donetsk. The bullet reportedly pierced a glass window of a building where Russian troops were stationed before killing not just one, but two Russian soldiers.

Kill shot world record

The operation was executed by the elite Pryvyd, or Ghost, sniper unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, which has killed nearly 1,000 Russian troops in the past year, according to Ukrainian military reports.

Dramatic footage shows the Ukrainian sniper and his spotter firing multiple rounds before taking the kill shot. A flash of light can be seen as the bullet makes its impact, eliminating the Russian soldiers.

According to The Sun, artificial intelligence was used to guide the mission. The AI was used alongside a drone reconnaissance system to locate the Russian soldiers. Watch it here:

The shot — measured at 13,123 feet (4 kilometres) — obliterates the previous record of 3.7 kilometres (2.3 miles) set in 2023 by another Ukrainian sniper, Viacheslav Kovalskyi. Before that, the record was held by a Canadian special forces sniper who killed an ISIS fighter from 3.52 kilometres (2.19 miles) away in Iraq in 2017.

The record-breaking kill shot was made on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad defensive line, where Ukrainian forces continue to defend against Russian incursions. As of Friday (Aug 15), the area remains under Ukraine's control, claims the nation's military.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukrainian snipers have earned a reputation for long-range precision shooting. In another impressive feat, a Ukrainian sniper reportedly killed two Russian soldiers with a single bullet while shooting five men in five minutes. The shots were reportedly taken from nearly 4,000 feet (1.22 kilometres) away by a sniper of Ukraine's 3rd Special Purpose Regiment of the Special Operations Forces.