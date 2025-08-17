First Lady Melania Trump, in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told him, "you can singlehandedly restore" the "melodic laughter" caught in the throes of the Russia-Ukraine war. In a deeply moving letter hand-delivered to Putin by her husband, US President Donald Trump, Melania urged for peace. On Friday (Aug 15) it was revealed that Donald Trump has delivered a letter from his wife, Melania, to his Russian counterpart. While it was known that the letter had to do with the children in Ukraine and Russia, the exact content of the letter was not public knowledge…till now. The letter was released on X by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Here's what it said.

What did First Lady Melania Trump say to Putin?

The First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) in an emotional letter urged Putin to bring peace amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Appealing to the Russian leader to think of the war's youngest victims, she wrote, "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," said the FLOTUS. She stated that, "I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity - an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology. Yet in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future."

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter." Calling on Putin to act beyond national interests, she added: "In protecting the innocence Of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself." Urging Putin to sign a ceasefire deal, she said, "Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today."

'No deal'