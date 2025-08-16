/Melania Trump sent Putin letter on Ukraine’s ‘stolen children’ during Alaska summit. What did she say? All we know

Melania Trump, the wife of US President Donald Trump, on Friday (Au 15) raised the plight of Ukrainian and Russian children in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports. The letter, as per a Reuters report citing two White House officials, was hand-delivered to Putin by Trump as the two presidents met in Alaska for talks over the Ukraine war. Melania herself was not a part of the Alaska trip.

What did Melania say in her letter?

The contents of Melania Trump's letter have not been disclosed. It was reported that it repeatedly emphasised that the removal of thousands of Ukrainian children from their country without the approval of their parents or guardians was a war crime.

Ukraine's 'lost children'

The abduction of Ukrainian children by Russian forces has been a deeply sensitive issue for Kyiv. Ukraine has accused Russia of illegally carrying out the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children. Russia has, however, denied the "abduction" allegation and says they were transported for their own safety and to save them from the horrors of the war.

As per Kyiv, hundreds of thousands of children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since the beginning of the invasion. The war-torn nation has alleged that many of these children have reportedly been placed in institutions and foster homes.

The Alaska summit was the first time Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant, set foot on Western soil since ordering the invasion of Ukraine. In March 2023, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war crime of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. At the time, another warrant on similar charges was also issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights. Reports claim that amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has "stolen" thousands of Ukrainian children and has subjected them to "Russification".

Russia has vehemently denied these allegations. Moreover, given that Russia is not a member of the ICC, the country has dismissed the validity of the arrest warrant and calls it "void".