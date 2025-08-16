/Trump says he and Putin 'largely' agreed on Ukraine land swaps, US security guarantees

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Aug 15) said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have "largely" agreed on land swaps and some type of security guarantee from the US as part of a ceasefire deal in Ukraine. Speaking to Fox News, the US president, referring to his meeting with Putin as “warm,” said that they have agreed that the Ukraine war will end with territorial concessions.

Land swap

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that territorial concessions would give Russia land it did not have previously and also spoke about potential US security assurances for Ukraine. He confirmed that land swaps were part of the point of agreement. "Well, I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on," he said, adding, "Actually, I think we agree on a lot. I can tell you, the meeting was a warm meeting."