/Trump vs history: POTUS tells museums to stop saying 'how bad Slavery was,' slams 'WOKE-ness' in bizarre Truth Social rant

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 19) lashed out at America's museums, labelling them "the last remaining segment of 'WOKE'," in a bizarre rant on his social media platform Truth Social. Slamming museums which are often described as places that "bring history to life", Trump said that the American museums were solely focused on "how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been" without talking about America or as he called it "the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World". His social media rant has earned him a fitting reply from Congressional Black Caucus Whip Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who reminded the POTUS, “Slavery WAS bad, Donald.”

Donald Trump vs History

Declaring that America's museums are the "last remaining segment of woke", Trump has vowed to overhaul them. Singling out the Smithsonian Institution, which he has made the subject of his social media posts quite a bit lately, Trump accused the institution of being "OUT OF CONTROL" for documenting slavery and historical injustice. In his Tuesday rant on Truth Social, Trump claimed museums just fixate on "how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been" instead of highlighting "success", "brightness and "the future."

He then revealed that he has instructed his attorneys "to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities". In his usual rhyming style, Trump then proclaimed: "This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE." The 79-year-old president has previously targeted universities that resisted his push to scrap diversity and inclusion programmes, cutting off Harvard from federal funding. His latest post about 'woke' museums seems to be hinting at a similar strategy for Washington's Smithsonian museums, which are largely funded by the government.

'Slavery WAS bad, Donald'

Trump's bizarre whitewashing complaints drew fire from Democrats. In a post on X, California Congress representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove, whip of the Congressional Black Caucus, hit back: "Slavery WAS bad, Donald. It's absurd that this even needs to be said".

She continued, "We don’t whitewash history...we learn from it." The congresswoman then warned Trump that he can "keep trying to rewrite the past" but "@TheBlackCaucus won’t let you get away with it".

So, what are Donald Trump's plans for museums?

In his latest post slamming the Smithsonian, Trump did not elaborate on how exactly he intends for American museums to display "the future." What's more, what he meant by forcing museums to display "the future" also remains a mystery.