Trump rewriting history? Smithsonian removes reference to his two impeachments from presidency exhibit

The exhibit featuring Trump's impeachments has been up since September 2021. However, it has now been taken down, supposedly as part of a content review that the Smithsonian has "agreed to undertake following pressure from the White House to remove an art museum director".
Donald Trump's impeachments have been deleted from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. As per reports, the 47th President of the United States, who happens to be the only POTUS to be impeached twice, has been removed from the "impeachment" exhibit, part of the wider exhibit called "The American Presidency". The display, which until July 2025 included references to both of Trump's impeachments, now states, "Only three presidents have seriously faced removal".
While, according to the report, the Smithsonian has said that "a future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments", all except a brief mention of the impeachments is made by the online companion. However, it doesn't provide much information about the cases.
In the US, four presidents have been impeached:
Since his return to the White House, Donald Trump has made multiple attempts to exert influence over American cultural institutions. Since January of this year, he has taken over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, has made drastic changes at the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities and has imposed budget cuts on the National Park Service.
In March, in an apparent bid to exert influence on the Smithsonian, he signed an executive order to eliminate what he called "anti-American ideology" across the Smithsonian museums and "restore the Smithsonian Institution to its rightful place as a symbol of inspiration and American greatness." He later, without any authority, tried to fire Kim Sajet, the director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, accusing her of being "a highly partisan" person. To back his attempts, his White House later published a list of 17 instances, including the caption for the museum's presidential portrait for Trump, which mentioned the two impeachments and "incitement of insurrection" for Jan 6.