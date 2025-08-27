Donald Trump has made a surprise U-turn on Taylor Swift, calling her a "terrific person" after months of bashing the singer over her support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. The US president once declared, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social and has repeatedly mocked her in rants since. Just weeks ago, he even claimed credit for what he claimed was a drop in her popularity, bragging that she had been "booed out of the Super Bowl." However, on Tuesday (Aug 28), when Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, Trump struck a strikingly different tone.

What did Trump say about Taylor Swift

Asked during a cabinet meeting about what one reporter called the "biggest pop culture news of the year," Trump surprised even Vice President JD Vance, who looked braced for another tirade and said, "Well I wish them a lot of luck". He added that he thinks "he's a great player and he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person...So I wish them a lot of luck." The comments drew confused laughter from those in the room.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Swift revealed her engagement in an Instagram post on Tuesday with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside photos of Kelce proposing.

Also read | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged - every picture from their romantic proposal

Trump changes tune on Swift?

The latest statement is a sharp reversal for Trump, who earlier gloated that his attacks had made megastar Taylor Swift "no longer hot." In a signature bizarre rant on Truth Social, 79-year-old Trump, at the time wrote, "Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

Still, it must be acknowledged that this isn't the first time the 79-year-old has shown flashes of goodwill toward the couple. When Swift and Kelce first went public in September 2023, Trump told the Daily Caller he hoped "they enjoy their life," ending the nice comment with a snide remark, "maybe not—most likely not."