/Trump’s trade adviser calls India ‘Kremlin laundromat’, targets Brahmins in shocking remark: 'Brahmins profiteering at the expense of...'

Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 08:48 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 08:48 IST
Trade advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump Peter Navarro speaks to press outside of the White House on March 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has ignited a new controversy by making a crude, caste-based remark to justify the 50% US tariff on Indian imports. Here's what he said.

US President Donald Trump's White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has once again sought to justify the POTUS's excessive 50 per cent tariff on imports from India. Making a crude, caste based remark, Navarro, on Sunday (Aug 31) blamed India for the war between Ukraine and Russia, accusing Brahmins of the country of “profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.”

What did Navarro say?

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro doubled down on his defense of US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, this time drawing controversy with a caste-related remark. In an interview with Fox News on Monday (Sep 1), Navarro accused India of enabling trade imbalances and geopolitical alliances that counter American interests.

While accusing India’s Brahmin community of "profiteering at the expense of the Indian people" he described India as nothing but a "laundromat for the Kremlin," alleging that New Delhi was helping Russia bypass sanctions through oil trade.

Modi a 'great leader' but...

Navarro called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great leader," but accused him of "getting in bed with Putin". He warned that India's ties with Russia and China undermine its image as the world's largest democracy.

"So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...when he's the leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I would just simply say to the Indian people. Please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," he added.

