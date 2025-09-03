/Jeffrey Epstein files released: 33,000 pages posted online for all to see. Here's what we know

A House of Representatives committee on Tuesday (Sep 2) released the first batch of records from its probe into Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender whose case continues to stir political controversy for US President Donald Trump. More than 33,000 pages tied to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell have been posted on the House Oversight Committee's website after being handed over by the Justice Department. This comes after the committee had subpoenaed the US Justice Department for the Epstein files. Last month, the first batch of these documents was handed over.

For full transparency

Committee chairperson James Comer, in a statement, said, "We're in the process of uploading those documents for full transparency so everyone in America can see those documents," adding that the release was happening "as quick as we can get them uploaded." "We want those to be public as soon as possible."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What did the newly released Epstein files reveal?

It is not yet clear what new information is contained in the documents made public on Tuesday. Thousands of the documents, as per AFP, are heavily redacted. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House committee, noted that much of the material had already been made public in past releases.

The Oversight Committee, in a statement, asserted that the documents have been redacted to protect "victim identities" and remove "any child sexual abuse material." It added that more records are expected in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the committee also heard private testimony from several victims. "The stories were horrific and infuriating," said Garcia on X. "In the days and weeks ahead, we will be hearing more from these victims."