/After Trump, Elon Musk dragged into Epstein scandal as Ghislaine Maxwell says this...

After US President Donald Trump, now his former close ally, ex-DOGE chief Elon Musk's name has come up in the murky Jeffrey Epstein saga. The disgraced financier, sex trafficker's former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has now contradicted the world's richest man's claims that he didn't know her or Epstein. According to the long-awaited transcripts of bombshell taped interviews by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, released by the US Department of Justice on Friday (Aug 22), the disgraced socialist Ghislaine has revealed that she met Musk at a multi-day birthday bash for Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

What did Ghislaine Maxwell say about her and Epstein's links to Musk?

Ghislaine Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Blanche that she "met him in — I don’t remember the year, but it’s going to be in 2010, ’11, something like that, I think, if my memory serves." She said that Musk was one of the 30 to 50 people who spent "three to four" days on a Caribbean island for the birthday celebration. "Mr. Musk was present for that," said Ghislaine.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Musk denies all ties with Ghislaine and Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell also told Blanche that she later saw Musk at an Oscars event. This was probably a reference to the March 2014 Vanity Fair's Oscar Party, where Musk and Ghislaine were clicked together. In 2024, a Twitter (now X) user posted the photo, in reply to which Musk claimed, "Don’t know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place".

However, Ghislaine also denied any knowledge of a deeper friendship between Musk and Epstein, but revealed that the sex trafficker was connected to Musk's brother. "[He knew] Mr Musk's brother as well," she said, adding "But I don't — my — like I said, my memory is not — it's not as good as I would like it to be."