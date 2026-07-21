/At least one dead, several trapped as methane explosion triggers landslide inside tunnel in Sikkim

At least one died after after a landslide damaged a tunnel construction site in Sikkim and led to a gas leak late on Monday (Jul 20). Relief and rescue operations are underway following an incident inside a tunnel in Samardong, South Sikkim. Police said that around 27 people may be trapped inside the tunnel. The workers were trapped at Mamring near Rangpo, where the Samardung tunnel is being constructed for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project. According to reports, all 16 workers have been rescued, while one died. The workers were taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rangpo, where they underwent medical examinations and received necessary treatment.

Speaking to media about the incident, District Collector of Namchi district, Anupa Tamling, initially said, “There is a possibility that around 27 workers are trapped inside the tunnel. However, since complete information about the condition inside the tunnel has not yet come in, the actual number has not been confirmed.” She added that that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the rescue operations. The District Collector also said that only after the NDRF team returns will there be clear information about how many workers are inside and what their condition is.

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When asked about the sequence of events leading to the incident, the District Collector said that the workers who were working inside the tunnel heard a sound like an explosion. “The incident took place at around 3.09 pm. Fire and emergency services personnel and police officials attempted twice to enter the tunnel without protective gear, but were forced to return because of the hazardous conditionsShe said rescue and relief operations are currently ongoing and no one has been evacuated from the tunnel so far. She added that the administration, police, and emergency services are present at the tunnel site, and continuous efforts are being made to bring all the workers out safely.

Cause of the explosion?



When asked about the cause of the accident, he said: “As of now, we are unable to understand the reason behind the landslide. According to workers who managed to come out, they heard a huge blast-like sound from inside the tunnel.” Rescue efforts are being carried even as rescuers are facing massive difficulties. Rangpo Fire and Emergency Services personnel pushed inside but retreated after encountering toxic fumes and lethal oxygen levels. Several rescuers fell ill during the attempt.