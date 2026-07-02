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  • /Dramatic video of SUV crash near Atal Tunnel surfaces: Vehicle lands on steel rods, 1 killed

Dramatic video of SUV crash near Atal Tunnel surfaces: Vehicle lands on steel rods, 1 killed

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 14:45 IST
Dramatic video of SUV crash near Atal Tunnel surfaces: Vehicle lands on steel rods, 1 killed

A tourist was killed after a Scorpio SUV veered off the road Photograph: (AFP)

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A tourist was killed after a Scorpio SUV veered off the road and plunged onto an under-construction bridge near Himachal Pradesh's Atal Tunnel. The fatal crash, captured on video, has raised fresh concerns over road safety and traffic management in the mountainous region.

A video of a fatal accident near the Atal Tunnel in India has gone viral on Wednesday (July 2). A man died and three others sustained injuries after a speeding SUV plunged off the road and crashed near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel, police said. The injured have been identified as Rajendra, Siddharth and Aditya from Lakhimpur. In the viral video, the vehicle was seen lodged between rods after plunging off. The tourists were travelling from Manali to Lahaul on Tuesday night when the incident took place, PTI news agency reported. The deceased tourist has been identified as 34-year-old Kailash from Rajasthan's Sikar.

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According to PTI, at around 10 pm, the vehicle exited the Atal Tunnel's north portal, but soon after that it veered off the road and plunged towards the Chandra river. The report said that the driver allegedly misjudged the turn and was over-speeding. The body of the deceased has also been taken into custody, Sissu station house officer Mukesh Rathour told PTI. The body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. Following the accident, the police issued a cautionary note to tourists against travelling during night and overspeeding in the hills, given that the roads are slippery during monsoon and the visibility is affected.


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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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