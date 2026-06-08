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  • /Major Accident at Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant after molten iron spills, 10 feared dead

Major Accident at Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant after molten iron spills, 10 feared dead

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 19:09 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 19:59 IST
Major Accident at Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant after molten iron spills, 10 feared dead

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant fire Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

It is reported that the ladle wires reportedly snapped leading to the molten steel spilling onto the ground, triggering a massive fire.

A major accident occurred at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd) on Monday in which 10 people are said to be dead while several others are injured. According to initial reports, the accident happened at the SMS-1 CCD Department while transporting molten steel.

It is said that the ladle wires reportedly snapped leading to the molten steel spilling onto the ground, triggering a massive fire. The Steel Plant Fire Department is at the spot trying to douse the blaze.

Several workers sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of three injured is reported to be critical

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Among the deceased workers were both company employees and contract workers.

On learning about the tragic incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced an ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased.

“Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” wrote Modi on X.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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