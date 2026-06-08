A major accident occurred at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd) on Monday in which 10 people are said to be dead while several others are injured. According to initial reports, the accident happened at the SMS-1 CCD Department while transporting molten steel.

It is said that the ladle wires reportedly snapped leading to the molten steel spilling onto the ground, triggering a massive fire. The Steel Plant Fire Department is at the spot trying to douse the blaze.

Several workers sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of three injured is reported to be critical

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Among the deceased workers were both company employees and contract workers.

On learning about the tragic incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced an ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased.