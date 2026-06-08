A major accident occurred at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd) on Monday in which 10 people are said to be dead while several others are injured. According to initial reports, the accident happened at the SMS-1 CCD Department while transporting molten steel.
It is said that the ladle wires reportedly snapped leading to the molten steel spilling onto the ground, triggering a massive fire. The Steel Plant Fire Department is at the spot trying to douse the blaze.
Several workers sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of three injured is reported to be critical
Among the deceased workers were both company employees and contract workers.
On learning about the tragic incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and announced an ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased.
“Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” wrote Modi on X.